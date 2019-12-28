Priyanka alleges manhandling by police on way to residence of ex-IPS officer

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that a police personnel in Uttar Pradesh manhandled her and “grabbed her neck” while she was on her way to meet an activist and a party member jailed during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Ms. Vadra alleged that the state police tried to stop her from meeting the families of the arrested persons. Ms. Vadra eventually met the family of S.R Darapuri, retired IPS and Ambedkarite activist. He was arrested on December 20 along with several other activists.

During the episode, after her car was stopped, Ms. Vadra walked some distance and even took a lift on the scooty of a party worker on her way to the destination, she said.

Ms. Vadra said she was going to meet the family of Mr. Darapuri without announcing anything or creating disturbance, “in a peaceful manner,” but a UP police vehicle stopped her vehicle by "suddenly" stopping in front if it.

“They said you can't go. I asked why. They said we won't let you go. I said, ok, stop me. I said I will walk. I started walking, but they surrounded me...mera gala dabaya,” Ms. Vadra said, accusing a police constable of manhandling her.

“They grabbed me and pushed me...I fell down,” she said.

Ms. Vadra said she was stopped again and they caught hold of her again.

She sat on party worker's two-wheeler but after a short distance she was surrounded again, after which she decided to walk to the place.

Ms. Vadra was earlier stopped from going to the house of Sadaf Jafar, Congress leader, who is also in jail.

Mr. Darapuri's son Ved Kumar described the visit as a “personal” one.