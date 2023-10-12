HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu visits Vaishno Devi; inaugurates skywalk, remodelled Parvati Bhawan

The President, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the visit to the shrine.

October 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Katra/Srinagar (J&K)

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu with Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and others visits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district, on Oct. 12, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu with Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and others visits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district, on Oct. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine on Thursday and inaugurated a skywalk and the remodelled Parvati Bhavan at the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, officials said.

The President, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the visit to the shrine. The CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg briefed Murmu about the projects.

The 200-metre skywalk will make the journey of pilgrims smooth as it will separate the path taken by them to the Bhawan and while returning after visiting the shrine, officials said.   Completed at a cost of over ₹9.89 crore, the facility, 20 feet above the track level, will help overcome the problem of a multidirectional flow of pilgrims and a chaotic condition between Manokamna Bhawan and Gate No-3, the scene of stampede on new year's day in 2022 in which 12 people lost their lives and 16 were injured.

A view of the 300-metre-long skywalk at Bhawan, with wooden flooring for the comfort of barefoot devotees during their pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine, is set for inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu, in Katra on Thursday.

A view of the 300-metre-long skywalk at Bhawan, with wooden flooring for the comfort of barefoot devotees during their pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine, is set for inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu, in Katra on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The skywalk was planned to decongest the flow of pilgrims and help in better crowd management at Bhawan during the peak periods, the officials said.

Parvati Bhawan has been fully remodelled at a cost of around ₹15 crore and is a free-of-cost facility for the pilgrims. It has been linked with the skywalk to ensure that pilgrims proceed directly to the shrine after depositing their luggage.  It has facilities of 1,500 lockers that cater to 10,000 to 15,000 pilgrims every day, officials added.

Before heading for the Vaishno Devi shrine, President Murmu planted a pagoda sapling in the lawns of the Raj Bhawan auditorium in Jammu and Kashmir in the morning, officials said in Srinagar.

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.