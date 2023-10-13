President Murmu opens facilities at Vaishno Devi shrine

October 13, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - JAMMU

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to J&K, on Thursday inaugurated multiple facilities at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Katra and paid her respects at the sanctum sanctorum.

An official spokesman said the President inaugurated pilgrim-centric facilities, including a 250-meter long and 2.5-meter-wide pedestrian flyover, or skywalk. The project is at an elevation of 20 feet above the existing track and was built at a cost of ₹15.69 crore.

“The skywalk has wooden flooring for devotees’ comfort in harsh weather, a waiting hall, seating for about 150 pilgrims, LED screens, rest rooms and two emergency exits,” the spokesman said.

Ms. Murmu also inaugurated the remodeled Parvati Bhawan, which includes 1,500 digital lockers, a waiting lounge, washrooms and toilets for devotees.

The retrofitted Parvati Bhawan is a free-of-cost facility that can facilitate around 10,000 pilgrims per day. The inaugural ceremonies commenced with pooja rituals. Later, Ms. Murmu visited the Bhairon Temple using the ropeway.

‘New era of progress’

On Wednesday evening, Ms. Murmu attended a civic reception hosted at the Raj Bhavan, Srinagar. She said Kashmir has been a major centre of art, culture and education since ancient times.

“About 2000 years ago, the 4th Buddhist council was held in Kashmir. Scholars believe that about 1300 years ago, in Srinagar, the Shankaracharya composed Saundarya Lahari and Ananda Lahari to describe the glory of Shakti. The words of Lal Dyad and the advice of Sheikh Nooruddin are still showing the right path to humanity,” she said.

The President said Kashmir is taking a new turn. “A new era of progress, peace and prosperity has begun. There has been a massive change in infrastructure development, e-governance, healthcare, housing, women empowerment, tribal outreach and inclusive development,” Ms. Murmu said.

She expressed happiness that over 1.7 crore tourists had visited J&K till September this year.

“Our country is passing through Amrit Kaal. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are also moving forward with enthusiasm towards making India a developed nation by the year 2047,” the President said.

She also interacted with members of local tribal groups and women’s self-help groups at Raj Bhavan.