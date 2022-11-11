President Droupadi Murmu takes a trip down the memory lane; visits her alma mater, in Odisha

“My role model was my grandmother, who was always ready to help others,” says Droupadi Murmu.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, President Droupadi Murmu on November 11 visited her hostel room where she lived as a student, in Bhubaneswar, and recalled how difficult the days were in her remote village for pursuing education.

On the second day of her maiden visit to home State, President Murmu went on a school-hopping visiting her own school – Government High School, Unit II where she studied from 1970 to 1974 and Tapoban High School. The first citizen of India interacted with the students and shared her journey with them.

“Today, I feel very happy visiting the Kuntala Kumari Sabat Tribal Girls Hostel. The visit to the hostel has rekindled unforgettable memory of my student life. I got emotional during interaction with inmates of hostel and teachers of the school. It is a matter of satisfaction that students have been provided safe, hygienic and homely environment,” Ms. Murmu jotted down in the visitors’ register. President sat on the cot she was using in her hostel days.

At Government High School, Unit II, she was given ceremonial welcome. Keeping the protocol aside, Ms. Murmu volunteered to get photographed with the students and the teachers. She met 12 of her classmates, who were studying in the same school, and inquired about her another friend ‘Chunni’, who was not present.

“We were so excited to find our friend who has gone on to become first citizen of India that we wanted the time to take a pause so that we could spend more time with her. The protocol, however, did not allow that opportunity. Both of us have gone to several camps,” said Ansumala Ajita, who was enrolled in NCC with Ms. Murmu during school days.

Tanmayee Bisoyi, another classmate, said, “we could see the sparkle in her eyes when our friend glanced at us.” Ms. Bisoyee’s mother, Late Shantilata Gochhayat, was the matron of the hostel where Ms. Murmu spent her productive days. Her handwriting was beautiful and she was very discipline, recall her friends.

Earlier, President of India visited Tapoban High School, being managed by State’s SC, ST Development Department.

“I was regular visitor to this school as I was facilitating admission of my relatives and students from my area here. The situation was not same that of today. I hail from Uparbeda village and the school of Uparbeda must have undergone transformation with concrete roof. When I was studying, the school had mud wall and earthen roofing tile,” Ms. Murmu recalled sharing her school days with students.

“Though the floor was cemented, it was fragmented. Our job was to apply cow dung coating to the floor every week. Besides, we used to sweep the classrooms every day. The situation has changed. Now, children are fortunate they did not have to go through the phase I had. We should not be affected by the environment. We have to chase our goal single-mindedly,” she exhorted.

“It reminds me my olden days while spending time with you. Staying in remote village, I had no idea as to what was happening in the country and outside. I did not have any role model. My role model was my grandmother. She was very brave and was always ready to help others at time of illness and extend support to pregnant women at time of delivery,” she said.