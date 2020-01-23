Other States

Prashant Kishor’s poser to Amit Shah

more-in

‘Try implementing CAA & NRC in chronology’

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in Lucknow that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would stay despite protests, leader of BJP’s partner Janata Dal (United), Prashant Kishor, asked Mr. Shah, “Why don’t you go ahead and implement the CAA and NRC in chronology?”

Mr. Kishor tweeted, “Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!”. Of late, Mr. Kishor, a poll strategist, has been urging his party leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other non-BJP governments to oppose the CAA and the NRC.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 2:30:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/prashant-kishors-poser-to-amit-shah/article30629063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY