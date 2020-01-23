Prashant Kishor’s poser to Amit Shah

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in Lucknow that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would stay despite protests, leader of BJP’s partner Janata Dal (United), Prashant Kishor, asked Mr. Shah, “Why don’t you go ahead and implement the CAA and NRC in chronology?”

Mr. Kishor tweeted, “Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!”. Of late, Mr. Kishor, a poll strategist, has been urging his party leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other non-BJP governments to oppose the CAA and the NRC.