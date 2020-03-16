Police remand for one in Tripura girl’s rape and murder case

A court on Sunday sent the main accused, Saurav Paul, in police custody for seven days in a horrific incident of murder and rape of a 22-year-old girl at Mohanpur near here. The girl was allegedly set ablaze by Paul and some accomplices near her home at Rangchara locality in the wee hours of Friday.

Mohanpur is the home constituency of the State’s senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Mr. Nath visited the victim’s residence on Sunday and met her family members. He denied any laxity on part of the police in carrying out investigation.

“Government will not spare anyone involved in the terrible incident. Strict legal action would be taken against the guilty”, said Mr. Nath.

Police launched an investigation after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the local police station. The First Information Report lists charges under sections 302, 364, 376(D), 201 and 34 of the IPC.

While the police has arrested Paul, who reportedly masterminded the crime, other accused persons have gone into hiding.

Meanwhile Tripura Commission for Women Chairperson Barnali Goswami expressed shock over the gruesome incident and demanded harsh punishment for the accused.

Both the ruling and the Opposition parties condemned the incident.