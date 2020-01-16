Other States

Police bust JeM module in Srinagar, say terror attack averted ahead of Republic Day

Huge explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives, said the police.

Five operatives have been arrested, said the police.

Police on Thursday said it averted a major attack ahead of Republic Day by busting a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Srinagar and arresting five of its operatives.

It said that huge explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives.

“In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

“Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal,” it added.

