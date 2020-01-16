NIA to probe Davinder case

The Union Home Ministry has given the go-ahead to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police officer Davinder Singh who was arrested with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants on January 11.

The formal order is yet to be issued as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is travelling.

“The order is a mere formality... they have been asked to begin the probe and collect details,” said a senior government official. An NIA official had questioned Mr. Singh in Srinagar earlier.

The official said that the decision to dismiss Mr. Singh from service would be taken by the administration of the Union Territory of J&K and the Ministry of Home Affairs had no role to play in it.

Singh had been under J&K police surveillance for the past two months. His movements were being monitored for at least two days before the car he was travelling in with Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Babu, Rafi Rather and an advocate Irfan Shafi was intercepted at Kulgam in South Kashmir. The suspects were moving towards Jammu. On August 26, 2017, there was a terrorist attack at District Police Line in Pulwama. Singh was at the time posted there as Deputy Superintendent of Police. He received a gallantry medal from J&K police for thwarting the attack.

The official said Hizbul terrorist Naveed Babu, a resident of Shopian’s Nazneenpora, deserted the J&K police in 2017 and joined terrorists. He had decamped with four rifles from the guard room at a Food Corporation of India facility in Budgam before joining terrorists.