PMLA court extends ED remand of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by five days

The former Chief Minister on February 2 was remanded to five days' ED custody by the special PMLA court

February 07, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren greets supporters while being produced before PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Ranchi, on February 7, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_07_2024_000127B)

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren greets supporters while being produced before PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Ranchi, on February 7, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_07_2024_000127B) | Photo Credit: PTI

A special PMLA court on February 7 extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by five days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said.

The former Chief Minister on February 2 was remanded to five days' ED custody by the special PMLA (The Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court which ended on Wednesday.

Also read | Will quit politics if anyone can prove I forged land documents: Hemant Soren

Mr. Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the Chief Minister before that.

Earlier during the day, the ED took the former CM to the civil court in Ranchi amid tight security.

Mr. Soren waved at his supporters, who raised slogans such as 'Hemant Soren Zindabad' and 'Jail Ka Darwaja Tootega, Hemant Bhaiya Chootega' (Jail doors will be broken, brother Hemant will be released).

