Top news of the day: Hemant Soren sent to 5-day judicial custody as Champai Soren takes over as Jharkhand CM; actor Vijay announces entry into politics, and more

February 02, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent to 5-day ED custody

Mr. Soren was arrested on Wednesday night after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the Chief Minister before that. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the JMM leader’s plea, challenging his arrest by the ED in the land deal case, and asked him to approach the concerned High Court with his petition.

Champai Soren sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister; to seek trust vote on February 5

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the majority alliance has 47 MLAs — JMM 29, Congress 17 and RJD 1. The BJP has 26 members and the AJSU Party three. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independents. Meanwhile, 44 MLAs, of the JMM, the congress and the RJD have arrived in Hyderabad.

Opposition protests Hemant Soren’s arrest with Parliament walkout

The decision to put up a united stand was taken at the INDIA bloc’s Parliamentary strategy meeting, the first meeting after the Janata Dal (United)’s exit from the bloc and the Trinamool Congress announcement that it will not ally with the Congress in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha election. Both Houses of Parliament debated the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Actor Vijay enters politics; names party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam

In a statement, Mr. Vijay said the party would contest the 2026 State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He further clarified the party will not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nor support any alliance.

No immediate relief granted on Gyanvapi Masjid committee’s plea against Hindu prayers in mosque cellar

The Allahabad High Court on February 2 did not give any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the order of the Varanasi court allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the mosque. The court will now hear the matter on February 6. The Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had moved the High Court within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear their plea against the Varanasi district court’s order and asking them to approach the High Court.

Navy secures release of fishing vessel Omaril with 11 Iranian, 8 Pakistani crew

In yet another instance of piracy attempts on a fishing vessel, Indian Navy stepped in to foil the attempts on an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Omaril along East coast of Somalia. INS Sharada deployed in the region was diverted to intercept the boat which ensured the release of the crew, 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals, along with the boat.

Delhi excise policy case | Kejriwal skips 5th summons from ED

The ED on February 1 issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Mr. Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summons over the last four months. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that some of its leaders, including MLAs and councillors, were placed under house arrest or detained, while its volunteers stopped from participating in a protest outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said BJP can use any means to usurp power as one can see in the Chandigarh Mayoral Polls.

CBI books activist Harsh Mander, his NGO for alleged FCRA violations; conducts searches

The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against human rights activist Harsh Mander and his NGO, and searched his premises, officials said.

Malaysia halves prison term for former Prime Minister Najib Razak who oversaw multibillion-dollar 1MDB thefts

With the sentence commuted, Malaysia’s ex- PM Najib Razak will be freed by August 23, 2028, Malaysia’s Pardons Board said in a statement.

Imran Khan claims he defied U.S. pressure, urges people to use ‘weapon of vote’ on February 8

Mr. Khan, currently lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, took to X to explain why he was ‘punished’ in several concocted cases.

Investors have no voting rights on CEO change: BYJU’S

At least six BYJU’s investors have called for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to address issues at the edtech major and oust founders from having control over the firm.

IND vs ENG second Test | Jaiswal master-class steers to India past 300 as other batters falter

Jaiswal made sure he converted his strong start into a big hundred but the other Indian batters failed to make the most of batting friendly conditions.

Davis Cup | Strong Indian team is firm favourite against Pakistan in historic clash

India have never lost to Pakistan in Davis Cup history, winning all seven ties so far, and the trend is likely to continue.