PM using Army’s valour for Bihar assembly polls: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Indian Army’s valour in the Galwan valley clash for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
The ruling coalition lead party in Maharashtra said the PM is playing “caste andregional card” by highlighting the role of a particular Army regiment whose personnel were involved in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley along the LAC on June 15.
Party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, in its editorial, referred to Mr. Modi’s statement mentioning the Bihar Regiment’s bravery in the Galwan valley clash.
“When the country faced crisis on its borders, were Mahar, Maratha, Rajput, Sikh, Gorkha, Dogra regiments sitting idle and mixing or chewing tobacco on the borders?” the Marathi daily asked in a stinging poser.
“Yesterday, Maharashtra’s Sunil Kale (a CRPF jawan from the state) attained martyrdom in Pulwama (during an encounter with terrorists). Due to the upcoming Bihar elections, importance is being given to caste and region in the Indian Army,” it said.
The publication of the Sena, a former BJP ally, deprecated this brand of politics.
“Such politics is a disease which is graver than coronavirus,” the editorial said.
Assembly polls are due later this year in Bihar, where the BJP is part of the JD(U)-led ruling coalition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath