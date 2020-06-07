This land of Bihar has always led India, says Amit Shah in his virtual rally

In the first virtual rally in India's history, Union Home Minister Amit Shah began the BJP political campaign in Bihar, on June 7, 2020.

Mr. Shah began his address by saying “I offer my condolences to all those who died due to coronavirus in India and around the world. I also wish speedy recovery for those battling the disease. I also salute Corona warriors and acknowledge their services.”

The Union Home Minister said “It's the land of Bihar where first Republic government was formed. This land of Bihar has always led India.”

Mr. Shah said “Some people had clanked plate and bowls before this virtual rally. I must say that they finally endorsed what PM Modi had earlier appealed for the people to do.

“It is because you voted for Prime Minister Modi not only Bihar but all eastern India now has set off its journey to development.”

Mr. Shah said “about 1 crore people of the country have been benefitted from Ayushman Bharat scheme.”

The Union Minister further said “LED bulb is illuminating in 2.5 crore household today. It’s not the lantern age today but of LED bulb.”

“The biggest work Modi government has done was to take country's pride to the world.”

Mr. Shah said “Modi government on August 5, 2019 dared to scrap article 370 and 35A.” He also said “This Modi government through court's judgement, processed construction of Ram Janam Bhumi temple.”

Mr. Shah also said “Janata curfew will be imprinted in country's golden history for following a leader's appeal. After former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri I have not seen a leader other than PM Narendra Modi on whose appeal the whole country got united.”

Mr. Shah asserted that "The sweat of people of Bihar and its migrants is ingrained in this country's foundation...that cannot be forgotten. I must acknowledge their contribution for country's development.

“The Modi government was able to reach 1.25 crore people to their destination. Where were the other Opposition party leaders in Bihar during this difficult time?”said Mr. Shah.

Mr. Shah said “Modi government has also allocated Rs 20 lakh package which is 10% of the country's GDP for development.”

Mr. Shah said "I would also like to thank Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Dy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar for taking every step to battle against Corona virus pandemic."