PM Modi unveils underground ‘Gallery of Revolutionaries’ at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

PTI June 14, 2022 17:28 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a visit to the Sant Tukaram temple in Dehu, in Pune, on June 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated an underground ‘Gallery of Revolutionaries’ museum dedicated to the luminaries of the freedom struggle, at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The gallery has come up in the subterranean network of 13 pre-World War-I British era bunkers, discovered in the Raj Bhavan campus in August 2016 during the tenure of the then Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao. The gallery includes information on the freedom movement heroes, their role in the movement, sculptures, rare photographs, murals and details on tribal revolutionaries drawn by school-kids.



