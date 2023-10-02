HamberMenu
PM Modi unveils projects worth ₹7,000 crore in Rajasthan

PM Modi said the various development projects dedicated today will make life of the people easier and generate employment opportunities

October 02, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 said the development of Rajasthan is a big priority for his government, which has focused on building modern infrastructure in the State.

Speaking at a function in Chittorgarh after dedicating various development projects worth around ₹7,000 crore, Mr. Modi said the various development projects dedicated today will make life of the people easier and generate employment opportunities.

"The Central government has focused a lot on developing modern infrastructure like expressways, highways and railways in Rajasthan,” he said.

Mr. Modi said Rajasthan has the heritage of the past, strength of the present and possibilities of the future, calling it 'trishakti'.

“This 'trishakti' of Rajasthan increases the strength of the country,” he said.

The projects dedicated by the Prime Minister include tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara (Rajsamand) under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' at Nathdwara, permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kota among others.

After the function, Mr. Modi left for a public rally organised by the BJP in the district.

