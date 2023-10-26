HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi raising Ram Mandir for poll gains, scared of caste census: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Suddenly, Mr. Modi has become a Ram bhakt and is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion, says Berhampore MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

October 26, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
A file picture of Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

A file picture of Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of raising the Ram Mandir issue just ahead of elections to five States and next year’s Lok Sabha polls for gains.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “ scared” of the Opposition parties’ push for caste census since it might hit the BJP’s plan to bring about a divide based on religion before the 2024 general election.

Also Read | The case for caste census in India | Explained 

“Ram Mandir has no connection with politics. Indians have been worshipping Ram for thousands of years. Suddenly, Mr. Modi has become a Ram bhakt and is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion,” the Berhampore MP said in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

“The Opposition parties’ demand for caste census has hurt the BJP because it may cause some hindrances to its electoral plans. That is why a scared Modi is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the country, saying caste census will be dangerous for India,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

The West Bengal PCC chief was reacting to Mr. Modi’s remark at a Dussehra event in New Delhi on Tuesday that the Ram temple will be inaugurated in January.

Related Topics

religion and belief / hinduism / Ayodhya / national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.