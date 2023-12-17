PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat

December 17, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17 inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), the world’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business.

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) building, the world’s largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.

It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery, as per an official statement. It will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for import and export, jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of international banking and safe vaults, it said.

Several diamond traders, including those based in Mumbai earlier, have already taken possession of their offices, which were allotted by the management after auction, SDB’s media convener Dinesh Navadiya said in a statement recently.

The SDB is part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel in February 2015 performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the SDB and DREAM City project.

With 67 lakh square feet of floor space, the SDB is now the world’s largest office building having nearly 4,500 diamond trading offices, a release said.

The mega structure, built on a plot of 35.54 acres inside the DREAM City, has nine towers of 15 floors with office spaces ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft.

A symbol of steadfast commitment to excellence in the realm of precious gems, the Surat Diamond Bourse is a game-changer for the country's economy. https://t.co/bsldYuYRjk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2023

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat airport

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat airport in Gujarat.

The new integrated terminal building at the airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours. It has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers, as per an official statement.

As the gateway to the Surat city, the terminal building has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in the interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors, it said. PM Modi unveiled the plaque at the new terminal building and learnt about its facilities.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union minister Darshana Jardosh, Lok Sabha member and Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit chief CR Paatil and state minister Harsh Sanghavi.