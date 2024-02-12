GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plans to curb evangelism, polygamy in the State, says Assam Chief Minister

State working on aligning proposed anti-polygamy law with Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code, he said

February 12, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his government wants to curb evangelism in the State apart from aligning a proposed anti-polygamy law with Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

On February 10, the Assam Cabinet approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, to address the issue of fraudulent magical healing practices in the name of treatment. The Bill prescribes imprisonment and fines for engaging in illegal practices under the guise of treatment or magic healing.

“Magical healing is a dicey subject used to convert tribal people. We are going to pilot this Bill because we believe the religious status quo is very important for a proper balance. Let Muslims remain Muslims, Christians remain Christians, Hindus remain Hindus,” Mr. Sarma said.

“We want to curb evangelism in Assam and in this regard, the banning of healing is an important milestone,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the State government was pursuing legislation against polygamy, a move inspired from the UCC announced by the Uttarakhand government. “The UCC is only about banning polygamy and making it a civil offence. We are thinking of making polygamy a criminal offence. Our expert committee will work on aligning it (anti-polygamy) with the UCC,” he said.

Church-run schools cautioned

Meanwhile, a radical Hindu group named Kutumba Surakshya Parishad, translating into Family Safety Council, has asked church-run schools in Assam to remove all Christian symbols that it claimed are used subtly to influence students for conversion.

“Christian missionaries are converting schools and educational institutes into religious institutes. We will not allow it,” the group’s president, Satya Ranjan Borah said.

The group set a 15-day deadline for missionary schools from February 7 to remove the idols and photographs of Jesus and Mary apart from churches located within their compounds. It also asked priests, nuns, and brothers to stop wearing their religious attire within the school premises.

Denying the charges of conversion, Guwahati-based Archbishop John Moolachira said threats from radical groups have made it difficult to manage school and educational activities. He also said the school authorities have been asked to be cautious.

Christians comprise 3.74% of more than 3 crore people in Assam.

Related Topics

Assam / civil rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.