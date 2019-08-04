PGIMER doctors strike work to protest NMC Bill

Routine medical services were suspended at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Saturday, following a strike called by resident doctors against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The PGIMER in a statement said all the routine services, including OPDs and elective procedures, will remain suspended till further notice in view of the indefinite strike call given by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD).

Emergency and ICU services, however, continued to work as the ARD decided not to compromise on emergency care.

‘Draconian Bill’

ARD president Uttam Kumar said resident doctors have decided to join the nationwide protest against the NMC legislation, which he said was a “draconian Bill”.

“The non-essential services in our institute [PGIMER] have been suspended indefinitely, without compromising on emergency and ICU care,” he said.

Escalation warning

“Until our concerns are addressed appropriately, our strike will continue indefinitely. We will not hesitate to escalate by shutting down even our emergency and ICU services if expedited measures are not taken,” said Dr. Kumar.

PGIMER authorities have informed patients that all routine services, including OPDs and elective procedures, would remain suspended till further notice.

Doctors have been protesting against some of the provisions of the NMC Bill which was passed by the Rajya Sabha earlier this week. The Lok Sabha had cleared the proposed law on July 29. The NMC will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The protesting doctors have raised concerns regarding the role of community health providers (CHP) vis-a-vis a trained doctors and the NEXT (National Exit Examination). The Bill empowers the Centre to override the decisions and recommendations of the National Medical Commission and autonomous boards.

The protesters also pointed out that the Bill would decrease the representation of elected members from 75% (as was in Medical Council of India) to 20% in NMC.

(With PTI inputs)