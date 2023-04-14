HamberMenu
40 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi celebrations in J&K's Udhampur

People in large numbers were on the bridge celebrating Baisakhi when it collapsed, officials in Udhampur said

April 14, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Udhampur

PTI
People gather after a footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam, in Udhampur, on April 14, 2023

People gather after a footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam, in Udhampur, on April 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Forty people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.

People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

There is no causality, he added. Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital, they said. Four of the injured are being taken to District Hospital Udhampur, the officials added.

Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.

