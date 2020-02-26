Paswan hails Bihar Assembly resolution on NRC, NPR

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party patriarch Ramvilas Paswan on Tuesday welcomed the resolution passed by the Bihar Assembly to not implement the National Register of Citizens in the State and to implement the 2010 draft of the National Population Register.
Mr. Paswan tweeted, “I have already said there is no need to panic with the NPR and the Prime Minister already has said that there is no plan to impose NRC.”
Mr. Paswan had earlier told The Hindu that the questions on date of birth and place of birth of parents of a respondent should be removed from NPR forms. He said he himself would not know or would not be able to produce documents regarding his parents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.