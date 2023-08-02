HamberMenu
Parliament proceedings | Over 14,000 schoolchildren displaced due to ethnic violence in Manipur: Education Ministry

Over 93% of these children have been admitted to the nearest school

August 02, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of children displaced due to ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur at an exclusive relief camp for children.

File photo of children displaced due to ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur at an exclusive relief camp for children. | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 14,000 schoolchildren have been displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Education said on August 2.

Over 93% of these children have been admitted to the nearest school, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

"A total of 14,763 school-going children have been displaced due to the current Manipur situation. A nodal officer has been appointed for each relief camp to facilitate the admission process of the displaced students," she said.

Also read | 10,000 children in 350 Manipur relief camps; stress-relief sessions on 

As many as "93.5% of the displaced students have been admitted to a nearest feasible school, free of cost", the Minister said.

More than 160 people have been killed and hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

education / Manipur / unrest, conflicts and war / Parliament proceedings

