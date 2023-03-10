HamberMenu
Pakistan intruder held by BSF along International Border in Punjab

The incident comes a day after a Bangladeshi and a Pakistani national were similarly apprehended by the Border Force along this front in Punjab.

March 10, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“A Pakistani “intruder” was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) on March 10 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab,” a force spokesperson said.

“The intruder crossed the front on the intervening night of 9-10 March and entered into India from the area of border post ‘ Tirath’ in Ferozepur sector of the State,” he said. "During initial questioning the man informed he was a resident of Khyber district of Pakistan," the spokesperson said.

“A joint team of security and intelligence officials are questioning him currently and he may be handed over to the local police later,” officials said.

The incident comes a day after a Bangladeshi and a Pakistani national were similarly apprehended by the Border Force along this front in Punjab.

