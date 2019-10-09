Pak. intruder handed over to police

A 41-year-old Pakistani national, who was arrested by the Border Security Force personnel along the International Border, was on Tuesday handed over to police in R.S. Pura sector here for further questioning, officials said.
Hasnain Farooq, a resident of Goharpur village of Sialkot in Pakistan’s Punjab, was arrested while he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border Monday evening.
The officials said he was noticed moving near the fence in the Nawa Pind border outpost area of R.S. Pura at 7.15 p.m. and was arrested. No incriminating material was recovered from him, they said. Farooq claimed he was working as a salesman at a shop in Sialkot and wanted to come to this side for a better living, they said. This is the third Pakistani intruder to be arrested along the border in Jammu in the last 17 days.
