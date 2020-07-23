Pak Army shells foward areas along LoC in Poonch; ceasefire violation in Kupwara

A woman has been injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Thursday.

She was rushed to a hospital and her condition was stated to be stable, an Army official said.

“Pakistan army targeted civilian villages in forward areas along the LoC last night. It resulted in bullet injury to a woman of Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector (in Kupwara district),” he said.

The Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, the official added.

The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

“At about 1100 hours, Pak Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district”, a defence spokesman said.

This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.