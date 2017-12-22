Over 68% votes cast in Arunachal bypolls

An estimated 68.5% votes were cast in the bypoll for Pakke-Kessang and Likabali constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Pakke-Kessang recorded 86% voter turnout, while Likabali constituency recorded 51% votes, said Joint Chief Electoral officer D.J. Bhattacharjee.

The polling percentage in both constituencies will increase as reports from several stations are yet to be received by the election office here.

Largely peaceful

The polling began at 7 a.m. and was largely peaceful, except for an incident of damage to EVM by miscreants at Siberity, a booth in Likabali constituency where the exercise was suspended, Mr. Bhatacharjee informed.

“Technical snag developed in one EVM at Durpai station under Likabali due to which polling was suspended,” he said, adding the re-polling would be ordered in both the booths.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the bypolls with the State police, the ITBP and four companies of central paramilitary forces being deployed. The critical polling booths were covered by CRPF and IRB personnel.

Altogether 150 polling personnel were deployed for Pakke-Kessang, while 220 personnel conducted the voting in Likabali, Mr. Bhattacharjee said.

Pakke-Kessang has 7,455 voters including 3,943 women, while Likabali has 10,608 electorates including 5,331 women voters.

Former Deputy CM Kameng Dolo (Congress) is contesting against BJP nominee B R Waghe in Pakke-Kessang.