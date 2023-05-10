HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition should be respected, I think PM Modi will also move in this direction: Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also said that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the nation

May 10, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara on May 10, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara on May 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on May 10 said the Opposition should be respected in democracy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "will also move in this direction".

"If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the Opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour," he said at a function to launch various projects in the presence of Mr. Modi.

"The Opposition should be respected. I think that you (PM) will also move in this direction," Mr. Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also said that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the nation.

"If we all work together, the country will remain united," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

From the temple, the Prime Minister reached a venue from where he is scheduled to launch development projects costing over ₹5,500 crore in Rajasthan.

The focus of the projects is on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.