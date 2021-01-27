One soldier killed in Kulgam explosion

One soldier was killed and three others were injured in an explosion on Wednesday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. Suspected militants are believed to have carried out the explosion.
“Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. They were provided first aid and later evacuated to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,” an Army spokesman said.
One jawan later succumbed to his injuries, police officials said.
The explosion took place at a school building around 10.15 a.m., when an Army’s Road Opening Party was carrying out a sanitisation drill in Shamshipura area of Khanabal in Kulgam.
Security agencies are investigating the nature of the blast.
The police suspect it was an improvised explosive device and was powerful enough to damage a portion of the school building.
The area has been cordoned off, the police said.
