One more arrested in connection with attack on Visva Bharati students

Sulav Karmakar, a student of the History Department, is the third person to be arrested over the assault which may have been the fallout of a demonstration the Left-leaning students held against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta when he visited the campus on January 8.

 

One more person was arrested from Jharkhand on Sunday in connection with an attack by a group of students on another near a boys’ hostel of the Visva Bharati University campus last week, police said.

Sulav Karmakar, a student of the History Department, is the third person to be arrested in connection with the incident that left several men injured on January 15. Karmakar was picked up from Godda in Jharkhand, police said.

Two TMCP leaders — Achintya Bagdi and Saber Ali — were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in the assault on Left-leaning students. The attack took place a week after the BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was heckled by Left-leaning students after he came to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on January 8. An SFI leader of the university alleged that the attackers said the assault was a fallout of the demonstration the Left students held during Mr. Dasgupta’s visit to the campus.

Mr. Dasgupta, Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and others had to remain confined for around eight hours in a building of the university outside which hundreds of Left-leaning students staged a sit-in, accusing the politician of promoting hatred among communities.

The Visva Bharati management on Friday set up a three-member panel to probe the alleged confinement of the politician and the incident of assault.

