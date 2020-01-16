Students attacked at Visva Bharati campus

At least half a dozen students of Visva Bharati, the university founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, were injured in violence on Wednesday night.

At least two of the students were badly beaten up and admitted to hospital. One of them, Swapnanil of the Economics department, sustained bruises and cuts.

Two persons were arrested and sent to ten days of police custody.

The students alleged that a group of former students, associated with various political parties and now with the BJP, masterminded the attack.

“They escorted Vice-Chancellor’s (Bidyut Chakravarty) vehicle in bikes and moved towards the campus on Wednesday evening. This indicates that the V-C has facilitated their entry. They entered the campus carrying rods, chains, sticks etc. and severely thrashed the students,” a student and eye-witness said on condition of anonymity.

The V-C did not answer several calls made by The Hindu.

Public relations officer of the university Anirban Sarkar said he cannot comment as he is in hospital owing to an emergency in the family.

A former student leader said while the attackers were associated with the BJP, earlier they were affiliated to the Trinamool Congress.

“Such attacks have been taking place for quite a few years. Earlier they were associated with the Trinamool and beat up the students [and] are now doing it on behalf of the BJP. Unfortunately students are always at the receiving end,” said former student union president Sangram Mondal.

The Visva Bharati has been witnessing a protest since January 8, following the bandh observed by the leftist trade unions.

The bandh was observed in the university town of Santiniketan and the students did not let BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was also gathering momentum in the campus, like in other universities.

The students said such protests by mainly leftist student unions had ‘infuriated’ the rightist groups and they planned Wednesday’s attack.

The BJP is yet to react to the incident.