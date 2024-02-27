GIFT a SubscriptionGift
On way to board exams, 4 students die in accident in U.P.'s Shahjahanpur; 6 injured

Police said the car hit a tree and fell into a ditch near Jarawav village

February 27, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Shahjahanpur

PTI
For representation alone

For representation alone | Photo Credit: File

Four students on the way to appear in Uttar Pradesh board examinations were on Tuesday killed and six others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and hit a tree, police said.

The students were going to a school in Jaitipur in a car for the exam, they said.

Police said the vehicle hit a tree and fell into a ditch near Jarawav village, Additional SP (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

Anurap Khushwaha (15), Anurag Srivastava (14), Pratishtha Mishra (15) died on the spot while one Mohini Maurya (16) died in the hospital, he said.

Six others who are injured are undergoing treatment at a medical college where their condition was stated to be stable.

