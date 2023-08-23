HamberMenu
Omar, Mehbooba congratulate ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 success

‘So very pleased for the scientists at the ISRO. After the setback with Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 they dusted themselves off, wiped off the tears of disappointment and started again determined to succeed’

August 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. File.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday joined the country in congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the surface of the moon.

“So very pleased for the scientists at the ISRO. After the setback with Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 they dusted themselves off, wiped off the tears of disappointment and started again determined to succeed. They have taught us that a setback is not a failure, it’s a lesson to learn from. Today India became the 1st nation to land a probe softly on the south side of the moon. Hats off to the “Never Give In” spirit exemplified by the ISRO,” Mr. Abdullah, who is also the vice-president of National Conference, said.

Ms. Mufti also expressed “heartiest congratulations to the ISRO”. “A proud moment for all of us which wouldn’t have been possible without their sheer perseverance and dedication,” the Peoples’ Democratic Party president said.

