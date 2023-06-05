Odisha train accident: NDRF ends operation, withdraws all nine teams

The operation has ended and all nine teams have now been withdrawn as there are no live or dead victims present at the accident site near the Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station. Eight teams were relieved on Sunday, while one was drawn out on Monday, they said.
The nine teams had joined the personnel of state disaster forces and the local administration to undertake rescue and relief operations after they were sent in from Balasore, Mundali (Cuttack district) and Kolkata.
Locals, security personnel and NDRF conduct search and rescue operation at the site where Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed on June 2 night, in Balasore district.
South Central Railway (SCR) officials, who sounded an alert on the major train mishap occurred in Odisha, has said that Help Desks have been set up at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry railway stations.
Ambulances rush to the accident spot in Balasore on the highway on June 2 night.
Local people and volunteers gathered at the Soro hospital to help the injured train passengers near by the accident spot in Balasore district.
An official on June 2 said that a goods train too was involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed.
Injured passengers were taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro.
In view of the deadly accident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day State mourning on June 3 in view of the tragic rail accident.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also solicited the help of the Air Force in the rescue operations.
On June 3, efforts were underway to cut the only bogie which was severely damaged after the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.
The accident took place exactly near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.
For the benefit of the stranded passengers buses have been arranged in both Balasore and Bhadrak directions. Special trains will also run between Bhadrak-Chennai and Balasore-Howrah.
A drone view shows the derailed coaches.
The TMC demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation over the horrific triple train crash in neighbouring Odisha. TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Centre neglected the installation of anti-collision devices in trains to prevent such accidents.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers carried heavy plasma and gas cutters, lifting pads, stretchers, canine teams and other equipment to undertake the operation.
The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express entered the wrong track and hit a stationary goods train on Friday. Its coaches got scattered all around, including on an adjoining track and another passenger train -- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express -- coming at a high speed rammed into them and derailed.
