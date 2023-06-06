HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha train accident | CBI begins probe, collects first-hand report

The CBI will probe criminal angles into the accident as the Railways suspect sabotage and outside intervention behind the accident

June 06, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Balasore

PTI
CBI officials arrive at the station manager’s room at Bahanga Bazar during their investigation into the triple-train accident, in Balasore district, on June 6, 2023

CBI officials arrive at the station manager’s room at Bahanga Bazar during their investigation into the triple-train accident, in Balasore district, on June 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

A 10-member CBI team, which is in Odisha to probe the triple train accident, inspected the tracks, signal room and talked to railway officials at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Congress slams government for seeking CBI probe into Balasore rail accident

The CBI probe was recommended by the Railway Board on Sunday.

EDITORIAL | Tragic track: on the Balasore train accident and corrective measures by the Indian Railways

In all, 278 people have lost their lives and over 1,200 injured in the June 2 train crash.

ALSO READ
How an ISKCON temple near Balasore train accident site is helping victims, volunteers

A forensics team, which is accompanying the CBI officials, also spoke to signal room employees and sought information about the functioning of different equipment.

The CBI will probe criminal angles into the accident as the Railways suspect sabotage and outside intervention behind the accident.

Physical tampering suspected

Khurda Road Division DRM Rinkesh Roy had suspected ‘physical tampering’ of the signaling system.

The Central agency had taken over Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police on June 3, a day after the accident.

ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress behind Odisha train accident, alleges Suvendu Adhikari

"The CBI will probe all aspects. It is gathering information and the Railways will extend full cooperation," said South Eastern Railway chief public relations officer Aditya Choudhury.

On Monday, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, SE Circle, Shailesh Kumar Pathak had visited the spot and spoke to people about the accident as part of his probe.

The reason behind the accident will be known after completion of investigations by CBI and CCRS, an official said, adding that the GRP in Balasore had registered an FIR and is also probing into the accident.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 p.m. on June 2.

ALSO READ
Should you opt for travel insurance? Here is all you need to know

A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Of the 278 dead persons, 177 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

Related Topics

Orissa / railway accident / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.