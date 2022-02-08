Odisha State Election Commission eases curbs on public meetings

The Odisha State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday allowed public meetings with capacity of 300 people for campaigning for the elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions in wake of the improvement in COVID-19 situation.

Public meetings can be organised by political parties with maximum strength of 300 in open ground, said Aditya Prasad Padhi, State Election Commissioner here.

“Contesting candidates with prior permission of the appropriate authority with maximum 300 persons can organise public meeting in open ground subject to strict observance of COVID-19 protocols,” said Mr. Padhi.

Use of face mask and maintaining social distancing has been made mandatory, he said. The SEC had earlier issued order stating that no physical rally of political parties on probable candidates or any other groups related to election would happen.

Besides, door-to-door campaign with 20 persons, including the candidate, has been allowed instead of five.

The SEC’s relaxation came on a day when Odisha registered one of sharpest decline in daily COVID-19 infections. The State reported 1,497 cases on Monday – 29.91% fall from 2,106 reported on Sunday. The rural polls are scheduled to be held in five phases between February 16 and 24.

For the first time in one month, the daily COVID-19 cases have decreased below 2,000. State’s test positivity rate was estimate at 3.18% which was indication of steady improvement in the pandemic situation. Except Sundargarh district, the TPR was in single digit in all districts.

Though 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, the health administration said these deaths were backlog cases, which were reported after their audits. Educational institutes with Class VIII and above reopened after a month from Monday.