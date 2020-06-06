Other States

Odisha registers 130 fresh COVID-19 cases

Odisha registered 130 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 2,608, the Health Department said.

It said that of the fresh cases, 124 were found at quarantine centres and the rest were local contacts. The number of active cases stood at 994. With the discharge of 123 patients, the number of recoveries increased to 1,604 on Friday.

A 63-year-old man of Khordha district died. He had suffered from diabetes and other co-morbidities, the Health Department said. Of the 10 deaths reported so far, eight died of COVID-19 and two of other ailments, officials said.

A total of 1,69,010 samples had been tested until Thursday. As many as 1,428 persons were in hospital isolation on Friday, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that with five lakh migrants returning to the State and the advent of monsoon, the current month is crucial for the State in the fight against COVID-19.

The State government has set up 16,797 temporary medical centres in 6,798 gram panchayats for institutional quarantine of the returnees.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 3:24:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/odisha-registers-130-fresh-covid-19-cases/article31762615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY