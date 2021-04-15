Odisha postpones Class X, XII Board exams

Classes for the 2021-22 academic session suspended, hostels to close

The Odisha government announced on Thursday the postponement of the Class X and XII Board examinations in view of the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State.

“The Plus Two examinations scheduled to be conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha from May 18 have been postponed. A decision on holding the examinations will be taken after improvement in the pandemic situation,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement here.

Mr. Patnaik said the CHSE would review the situation in the first week of June and take a decision on conducting the examination by giving sufficient time to students.

Similarly, Class X examinations, which were to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha from May 3, have been postponed indefinitely, subject to improvement in the pandemic conditions.

The State government has also decided to promote all students of Classes IX and XI.

The CM also directed the suspension of all classes for the academic session of 2021-22. Hostels are to be shut down from April 19. No educational activity can be taken up on school campuses. This order is applicable to all schools affiliated to the State Board and the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will abide by April 14 order of the CBSE. They cannot conduct classes from April 19.

Odisha on Thursday reported 2,989 new cases, registering a sharp 32% rise over the previous day’s spike. The total number of positive cases has now increased to 3,58,342. Following the death of two more persons, the death toll rose to 1,935. After recovery of 3,41,733 cases, active cases stood at 14,621.

Sundargarh is the worst affected district, with 631 persons testing positive for the coronavirus. Khordha district followed, with 438 persons testing positive.

The State government is likely to announce weekend restrictions or night curfew in view of spiralling COVID-19 cases.