Odisha gearing up for next urban polls

Collectors asked to finalise delimitation and reservation of wards in different urban local bodies

The Odisha government has directed all District Collectors to complete delimitation of wards and reservation of seats afresh in wake of the general elections to civic bodies which are likely to be conducted early next year.

The five-year term of councils of 101 urban local bodies and six months period in case of newly constituted four Notified Area Councils have already been completed.

According to an order issued by Director of Municipal Administration, “The State Election Commission has desired that necessary immediate steps may be taken by the government for issue of schedule for delimitation of wards and reservation of seats at the earliest so as to enable the commission to take steps for preparation of electoral roll and conduct of election.”

Collectors have been asked to divide municipal areas in wards and reserve seats for Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe, Backward Class category and women with equitable distribution of population as per 2011 Census.

The process of delimitation of wards and reservation of wards in respect of the municipal bodies are required to be completed by January 13, said the director of Municipal Administration.

The draft notification inviting objections and suggestions on delimitation of wards is scheduled to be issued on November 11.

Out of 105 civic bodies which are going to polls early next year, highest 17 civic bodies fall in the jurisdiction of Ganjam — home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Similarly, Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur have been asked to carry out delimitation and reservation in their respective jurisdiction and publish final notification relating to delimitation and reservation before January 20 next year.

With elections to both panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies likely to be conducted simultaneously or without much gap, these elections carry immense significance for political parties as they would position them to face next Assembly and general elections.