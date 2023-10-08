HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha forest officials will now have access to call details of wildlife crime suspects

The decision of giving forest officials access to call details, tower dump data and live tracking of persons has been taken for strengthening investigation against wildlife offenders

October 08, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik

The Odisha government has allowed forest officers at circle level to access call details, tower dump data and live tracking of persons suspected to be involved in wildlife offences.

The decision, first of its kind, has been taken to empower forest officials to go after poachers and wildlife traders in the State. Recently, field level forest officials had undergone arms training to deal with organised wildlife poachers in deep forests.

“The government has allowed forest officers at circle level to access call details, tower dump data and live tracking wildlife crime suspects. Whenever required, superintendents of police have been asked to facilitate this as per requisition,” said S. K. Popli, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) on the sidelines of celebration of State level Wildlife Week 2023.

According to recent information furnished in State Legislative Assembly, 698 elephants, seven Royal Bengal Tiger and 48 leopards (many of them poached) have lost their lives during the past eight years. The Odisha High Court had taken strong exceptions —frequent deaths of elephants in Similipal Tiger Reserve —and passed a series of order to arrest the trend.

Recently, State Home Department intimated all top police officers to share call detail reports and live tracking of suspects with Regional Chief Conservators of Forest of circles such as Baripada, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Koraput, Sambalpur, Angul and Rourkela. Besides, same would be given access to Chief Conservator of Forest cum chairman of Joint Task Force for the entire State. Analysis of tower dump records would also be shared with forest officers.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “the mankind and wildlife are very closely associated, loss of any keystone species due to human- induced biotic interference will have adverse impact on the Ecosystem and survival of human beings.“ People of the State should come forward and join hands for protection and conservation of wildlife and restoration of eco-system, he appealed.

Related Topics

wildlife / crime / investigation / Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.