OBCs fully support Maratha reservation; some leaders playing spoilsport, claims Jarange Patil

November 16, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - Pune

Stating that the Maratha quota agitation has erupted “like a tsunami” across Maharashtra, quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Wednesday warned the Eknath Shinde-led government that the Maratha community would not give it any respite until a quota was given to the community by December 24.

Addressing a massive rally at Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad district) on the first day of his renewed Statewide tour, Mr. Jarange Patil said that except a few Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders and Ministers at the top, the OBCs in the rural hinterland fully backed the community’s demand for Marathas to be included in the OBC Kunbi community.

“Even the Brahman Mahasangh and the Mali community among others have expressed their support for our demands,” claimed the activist.

Mr. Jarange Patil stated that it was the contribution and sacrifices made by the Maratha community that had made the politicos and families of the State what they are today. He added that the community had helped leaders of all political parties for the last 70 years in the hope they would fulfil their aspirations.

“But today, the Marathas are angry at this betrayal of their promises to their community. First, they [politicians] said there were no proofs to show the economic backwardness of the community. Today, crores of such proofs showing Marathas as belonging to the OBC Kunbi community are being found. So, were these hidden under the table? Each time a committee was formed it was said the Marathas lacked documents for proof. So, how come they are turning up now,” he said.

The activist remarked that the Marathas would have been the most progressive community had they been given a quota earlier.

“Our children have been deprived of access to quality education. Parents have long had aspirations for their child becoming an IAS or IPS officer. But, these have been dashed till now. However, the Maratha agitation has erupted like a tsunami in the State. This is the first agitation where the Marathas have come together as one to demand their rights,” said Mr. Jarange Patil, urging the community to remain united till they got a quota.

Tensions between the Marathas and the OBCs have heightened following Mr. Jarange Patil’s insistence that his community being granted the benefits enjoyed by the OBCs under the reservation pie.

While influential OBC leaders like NCP-Ajit Pawar faction’s Chhagan Bhujbal, and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar have censured Mr. Jarange Patil by accusing the activist of seeking political mileage, even Maratha leaders like the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chandrakant Patil have ticked-off the activist for his shifting stance and intransigence over the issue.

Mr. Jarange Patil’s Statewide tour is slated to start on November 15 and go on till November 23, with the activist scheduled to visit Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s stronghold of Thane on 21 November.