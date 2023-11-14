23-year-old man ends life in Nanded over seeking Maratha reservation

November 14, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-old man from the Maratha community ended his life allegedly over the issue of reservation in Maharashtra's Nanded city, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Dajiba Ramdas Kadam, a resident of Marlak village, had come to the city for some work and was found unconscious in the Zenda Chowk area on November 11. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on November 12, a police official said.

The police found a note in the man's possession, in which he wrote, "This is a question of a government job for me. 'Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha',” the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered in the Bhagyanagar police station.

Marathas, who constitute more than 30% of the population in Maharashtra, have been demanding reservations in education and government jobs.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has given a new deadline to the State government to declare the reservation by December 24. He had appealed to the Maratha youth to fight for reservations peacefully and not take extreme steps.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.), ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7), The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)