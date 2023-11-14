HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

23-year-old man ends life in Nanded over seeking Maratha reservation

November 14, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI

A 23-year-old man from the Maratha community ended his life allegedly over the issue of reservation in Maharashtra's Nanded city, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Dajiba Ramdas Kadam, a resident of Marlak village, had come to the city for some work and was found unconscious in the Zenda Chowk area on November 11. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on November 12, a police official said.

The police found a note in the man's possession, in which he wrote, "This is a question of a government job for me. 'Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha',” the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered in the Bhagyanagar police station.

Marathas, who constitute more than 30% of the population in Maharashtra, have been demanding reservations in education and government jobs.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has given a new deadline to the State government to declare the reservation by December 24. He had appealed to the Maratha youth to fight for reservations peacefully and not take extreme steps.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.), ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7), The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Reservation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.