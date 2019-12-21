NPF notice to MPs for vote on CAB

The Opposition Naga People’s Front has served show-cause notice to its two MPs — K.G. Kenye and Lorho S. Pfoze — for voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in defiance of the party resolution not to support it. They have been asked to reply within seven days.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kenye on Friday said that he has tendered his resignation from the post of party’s secretary general.

He claimed that the Citizenship Act strengthens the Inner Line Permit and continuation of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873, because of which he supported the passage of CAB in the Parliament.

Mr. Kenye voted in favour of the Bill along with NPFs Lok Sabha Member from Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency, Dr. Pfoze.

Various civil societies and tribal bodies in the State have condemned the two MPs for voting in favour of CAB.