NPF notice to MPs for vote on CAB

The Opposition Naga People’s Front has served show-cause notice to its two MPs — K.G. Kenye and Lorho S. Pfoze — for voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in defiance of the party resolution not to support it. They have been asked to reply within seven days.
Meanwhile, Mr. Kenye on Friday said that he has tendered his resignation from the post of party’s secretary general.
He claimed that the Citizenship Act strengthens the Inner Line Permit and continuation of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873, because of which he supported the passage of CAB in the Parliament.
Mr. Kenye voted in favour of the Bill along with NPFs Lok Sabha Member from Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency, Dr. Pfoze.
Various civil societies and tribal bodies in the State have condemned the two MPs for voting in favour of CAB.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.