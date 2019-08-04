Notice to Mehbooba on “illegal recruitments” in J&K Bank

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday served a notice on former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti asking her “to explain her position before it regarding the illegal recruitments in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank”. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Engineer Rashid, an MLA.

During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 10/2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by the Chairman J&K Bank on references and recommendations of a few Ministers, said the ACB notice.

“It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise for appointments in J&K Bank,” it added.

A PDP leader confirming the letter told The Hindu that the party “was expecting it since the PDP is at the forefront of unifying political parties in J&K”.

Ms. Mehbooba in her tweet said: “Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis-a-vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work.”

Earlier in the day, Ms. Mufti called for a meet of all political parties, including separatists, at 6 p.m. in Srinagar.

In a separate development, Peoples United Front leader Shah Faesal said the NIA had summoned Awami Ittehad party chief Engineer Rashid to Delhi.

“Er. Rashid's credentials as a public person are known to everyone but his outspoken nature and a unique stance on Kashmir seems to have rattled some interests in Delhi. It’s surprising that a person who has been an elected MLA is being treated in the most unfair manner,” said Mr. Faesal.

He demanded that the NIA should immediately conclude the investigations and send Mr. Rashid back to Srinagar as the Kashmir valley was missing him in this moment of crisis when a war-like situation had been created.