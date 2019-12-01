‘No relevance for Shaurya Diwas now’

Days before the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, Hindu outfits here on Saturday said they would not observe the day as “Shaurya Diwas” this time in view of the Supreme Court verdicts in the Ayodhya case and urged people to maintain communal harmony.

After the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992, Hindu organisations, including the VHP, had been observing “Shaurya Diwas” (victory day) while Muslim outfits remembered the incident as the “Yaum-e-gham” (day of mourning).

Communal harmony

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said there was no relevance left for it after the apex court verdict and urged people to light earthen lamps in their homes and temples besides reciting Lord Ram ‘aarti’ to give a message of communal harmony.

VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma too said his organisation would not observe the day.

The mahant said just as the countrymen presented an example of peace and harmony after the verdict, “we need not organise any public programme on December 6 and provide any opportunity that could lead to tensions”.