No public events in Madhya Pradesh for two weeks: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday that the Chief Minister had directed all public representatives to not hold public events until August 14, in view of several legislators and BJP leaders having contracted coronavirus (COVID-19).

“If necessary, they can do it virtually. More than five persons can’t visit public representatives together,” Mr. Mishra told reporters here.

On Thursday, he appealed to all political parties not to hold protests, public meetings or rallies. “Wearing a facemask or a towel is compulsory, whether it is a Minister, an MLA or an MP, otherwise they will be fined. This rule also applies to all officials,” said Mr. Mishra.

Nine legislators in the State — eight from the BJP and one from the Congress — have contracted the disease. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State president and MP V.D. Sharma, BJP State general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat and Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria, who travelled together to Lucknow to pay their last respects to Governor Lalji Tandon, have tested positive. Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia had also been infected.

Mr. Mishra said COVID-19 cases in the country were going towards the peak. “At all places, it has doubled. The same is being witnessed in Madhya Pradesh. However, even today we have enough ventilators, oxygen cylinders and ICU beds.”

In an attempt to dispel rumours regarding the extension of lockdown, he said, “It will be enforced wherever it is felt to be necessary. Currently such a situation is not seen seen anywhere in the State.”

Hailing the decision to ban political rallies as the “best decision” so far of the government during the pandemic, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said, “You were the ones to hold them and you are the ones to stop them now. And the sad result is also majorly on you people. Stay safe.”