Case against Madhya Pradesh woman farmer

The Dewas police have registered a case against a woman farmer who reportedly set herself ablaze while resisting an anti-encroachment drive and nine others for reportedly manhandling officials and obstructing them on duty.

During the incident on Tuesday, the accused reportedly roughed-up two patwaris and a revenue inspector when they arrived to remove a part of the encroachment on fields at Atwas village under the Satwas police station, said the police. The incident came to light on Thursday after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

“The case was registered based on an application filed by the injured officials,” said Dewas SP Shivdayal Singh.

The team had reached the spot after a revenue court decided a road would be paved through the encroachment for use by the villagers, said District Collector Chandramouli Shukla.

Demanding an inquiry, former CM Kamal Nath said, “The hapless woman set herself ablaze while protesting against JCBs razing standing crops.”