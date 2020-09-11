No plan yet to reopen educational institutions in Manipur, says Minister

The Manipur Education Minister T. Radheshyam clarified on Friday that there is no government plan as yet to reopen educational institutions in the State. Referring to news reports that there are plans to reopen student hostels, which were closed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, he said that the reports were baseless and false. He further said that both government and private schools shall remain closed for the time being.
Mr. Radheshyam said the Ministry of Home Affairs had suggested partial reopening of educational institutions with an SOP (standard operating procedure) in place. However, such a step shall be taken only with the full cooperation of the students and parents. Mr. Radheshyam said, “The primary task of the government is to save the lives of people affected by COVID-19.” It has been suggested that Classes IX to XII be reopened, he added.
Referring to news reports advising students to reserve their seats in hostels set to open, the Minister said there was no such instruction from the government, and the authorities should be immediately informed about such unauthorised steps.
Students studying in various general, technical and other institutions elsewhere in the country, which have been closed indefinitely, have returned to Manipur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath