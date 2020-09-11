No plan yet to reopen educational institutions in Manipur, says Minister

‘The primary task of the government is to save lives of people affected by COVID-19’

The Manipur Education Minister T. Radheshyam clarified on Friday that there is no government plan as yet to reopen educational institutions in the State. Referring to news reports that there are plans to reopen student hostels, which were closed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, he said that the reports were baseless and false. He further said that both government and private schools shall remain closed for the time being.

Mr. Radheshyam said the Ministry of Home Affairs had suggested partial reopening of educational institutions with an SOP (standard operating procedure) in place. However, such a step shall be taken only with the full cooperation of the students and parents. Mr. Radheshyam said, “The primary task of the government is to save the lives of people affected by COVID-19.” It has been suggested that Classes IX to XII be reopened, he added.

Referring to news reports advising students to reserve their seats in hostels set to open, the Minister said there was no such instruction from the government, and the authorities should be immediately informed about such unauthorised steps.

Students studying in various general, technical and other institutions elsewhere in the country, which have been closed indefinitely, have returned to Manipur.