No decision on Amarnath Yatra yet, says shrine board

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Wednesday said it had as yet not decided whether to hold the upcoming Amarnath Yatra or not due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 29 live updates
A SASB spokesperson said the Board members on Wednesday expressed apprehensions over conducting the annual Yatra this year. “The situation being dynamic, an appropriate decision can be taken on organising the Yatra on reviewing the situation in the coming future,” said the spokesperson.
Interactive map of confirmed cases in India
The Yatra was discussed in a meeting chaired by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, also Chairman of the Board, at the Raj Bhavan. The Yatra is scheduled from June 23 till August 3. Last year, the Centre cancelled the Yatra midway due to revocation of J&K’s special status in August.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.