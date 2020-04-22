Other States

No decision on Amarnath Yatra yet, says shrine board

Long trek: In this July 2019 photo, pilgrims taking a mountain trail on their journey to Amarnath.

Long trek: In this July 2019 photo, pilgrims taking a mountain trail on their journey to Amarnath.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

‘The situation is dynamic and will be reviewed’

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Wednesday said it had as yet not decided whether to hold the upcoming Amarnath Yatra or not due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 29 live updates

A SASB spokesperson said the Board members on Wednesday expressed apprehensions over conducting the annual Yatra this year. “The situation being dynamic, an appropriate decision can be taken on organising the Yatra on reviewing the situation in the coming future,” said the spokesperson.

Interactive map of confirmed cases in India

The Yatra was discussed in a meeting chaired by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, also Chairman of the Board, at the Raj Bhavan. The Yatra is scheduled from June 23 till August 3. Last year, the Centre cancelled the Yatra midway due to revocation of J&K’s special status in August.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 10:18:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/no-decision-on-amarnath-yatra-yet-says-shrine-board/article31409068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY