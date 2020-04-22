No decision on Amarnath Yatra yet, says shrine board

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Wednesday said it had as yet not decided whether to hold the upcoming Amarnath Yatra or not due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 29 live updates

A SASB spokesperson said the Board members on Wednesday expressed apprehensions over conducting the annual Yatra this year. “The situation being dynamic, an appropriate decision can be taken on organising the Yatra on reviewing the situation in the coming future,” said the spokesperson.

Interactive map of confirmed cases in India

The Yatra was discussed in a meeting chaired by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, also Chairman of the Board, at the Raj Bhavan. The Yatra is scheduled from June 23 till August 3. Last year, the Centre cancelled the Yatra midway due to revocation of J&K’s special status in August.