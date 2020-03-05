No citizenship records available for CM and Governor, says Haryana Secretariat in RTI reply

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Haryana does not have records pertaining to proof of citizenship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Cabinet colleagues and the Governor.

A Panipat-based activist last month sought information on the proof of citizenship of the Chief Minister, all the Ministers in the State Cabinet and the Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. He had asked for their citizenship certificates or attested copies of documents that would prove their Indian citizenship.

Also read: NRC will be compiled in Haryana too: Khattar

In reply to this query on February 17, the Secretariat said, “While returning your (P.P. Kapoor) letter, we would like to inform that the Chief Minister’s secretariat branch doesn’t have any such record available with it. The information sought by you might be available with the Election Commission. Hence, you may get in touch with the Election Commission for the relevant information.”

Also read: Those opposing CAA, NRC can be ‘wiped out’ in an hour: Haryana BJP MLA

Mr. Khattar recently said at a press conference that a total of 1,500 applications had been received in Haryana for citizenship from people who had come to India after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and were living in the State. He had added that they could be given citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.