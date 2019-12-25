National

Those opposing CAA, NRC can be ‘wiped out’ in an hour: Haryana BJP MLA

more-in

‘Today’s India is not of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,’ says BJP MLA Leela Ram Gurjar

In provocative remarks seemingly directed at Muslims, a Haryana BJP MLA has said those opposing CAA and NRC can be “wiped out” in an hour.

Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar was speaking at an event in his constituency in support of the amended citizenship law.

He said today’s India is not of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Aaj yeh Jawaharlal Nehru ka Hindustan nahi hai, aaj yeh Gandhi wala nahi hai. Aaj yeh Hindustan hai, Narendra Modi ji ka. Miya ji, ab yeh Hindustan, Narendra Modi ji ka hai, agar ishara ho gaya na, toh ek ghante mei safaya kar denege (India is not of Jawaharlal Nehru or of Gandhi today, but it is of Narendra Modi. If we get a signal, within one hour we will wipe them out),” he said.

Referring to the amended citizenship law, he said in a video clip that Mr. Modi had taken up this initiative.

Also Read
PM Narendra Modi addressing at a public meeting during a rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on December 22, 2019

Mixed signals on NRC

 

“If Muslims think there is a conspiracy to make them leave the country, there is nothing of that sort in this act. But those who have illegally entered the country will definitely have to go,” he said.

“I want to tell the people here that this is not Manmohan Singh’s, Jawahar Lal Nehru’s or Gandhi’s India today, but of Modi ji and that of Amit Shah,” said Mr. Gurjar who had defeated veteran Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in the State Assembly polls held in October.

Referring to those against the new law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said, “You must have seen a few come and give warnings. Today, India is of Modi ji, if we get a signal, we will clean them up in one hour.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Haryana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 12:45:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/those-opposing-caa-nrc-can-be-wiped-out-in-an-hour-haryana-bjp-mla/article30391881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY