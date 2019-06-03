Nitu Tejwani ties rakhi to Balram Thawani

Ahmedabad NCP worker Nitu Tejwani, who was thrashed by BJP legislator Balram Thawani, tied rakhi to the legislator and reached a compromise with him.

On June 2, Gujarat BJP legislator Balram Thavani had thrashed a woman Nitu Tejwani for protesting against water shortage in her area.

The incident was recorded in mobile and its video clip went viral on social media creating a furore against the legislator.

The victim was kicked and punched by the MLA on the street when she was staging a protest along with other women demanding the restoration of water pipeline in their area in North Gujarat.

In the viral video, Mr.Thawani can be seen stepping out of his office and then kicking and thrashing the woman who is already under attack by another man whose back is turned towards the camera.

However, as the video went viral on social media, the legislator issued a clarification saying that his intention was not to hit anyone. “My intention was not to harm them. It was unintentional. I condemn this act. I got swayed by emotions, I accept my mistake, and it was not intentional. I have been in politics for the last 22 years, such a thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her.”

Subsequently, he approached her and called her to his office where she tied him a rakhi and told mediapersons that they were like brother and sister and they sorted out all differences.

“He called me and apologised and said that we are like brother and sister,” she said.